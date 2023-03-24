Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

FCX stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

