Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance
FCX stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.