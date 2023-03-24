Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

