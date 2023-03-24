Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $469.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

