Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,943.50 in Stock

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Russell Starr acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,943.50.
Trillium Gold Mines Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of TGM stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.82.
About Trillium Gold Mines
