Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,943.50 in Stock

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Russell Starr acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,943.50.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TGM stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.82.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

