tru Independence LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 711,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 53,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.27. 2,890,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,358. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

