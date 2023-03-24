tru Independence LLC Sells 7,460 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $4,693,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 714,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

