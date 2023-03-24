True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.16

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 851733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$328.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

