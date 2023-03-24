Truist Financial Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $4.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
HOOK opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
