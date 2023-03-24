Truist Financial Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $4.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

HOOK opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.