Truist Financial Increases Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target to $90.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 30,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,548. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

