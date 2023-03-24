Truist Financial Increases Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target to $90.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 30,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,548. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

