Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 0.4%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 190,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 178,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.14.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.