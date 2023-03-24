Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 3,800 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 5,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,153. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $656.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

