Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,668,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

