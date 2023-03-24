UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

