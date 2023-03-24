Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler upgraded Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 142,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,358. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
