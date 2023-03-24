Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler upgraded Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 142,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,358. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

