Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0738 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $18.81 million and $607,761.84 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00358573 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.05 or 0.26062350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

