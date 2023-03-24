UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.38 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00012065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $1.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00326269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.38144748 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,040,349.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

