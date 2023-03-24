Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UECGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.51. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 5,590,691 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $972.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UECGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

