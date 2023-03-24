Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.51. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 5,590,691 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $972.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.