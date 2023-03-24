USDD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.70 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $718.89 million and $15.70 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00354646 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.35 or 0.25776893 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010068 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.