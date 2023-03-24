USDD (USDD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.04 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, USDD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDD has a market cap of $718.56 million and $18.04 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00356061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.69 or 0.25882536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010109 BTC.

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

