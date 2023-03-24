V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NYSE VFC opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

