V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Williams Trading to “Buy”

Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. V.F. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.