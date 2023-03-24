Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.57

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.57 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 203.83 ($2.50). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.54), with a volume of 30,201 shares traded.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,256.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.51.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,125.00%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

