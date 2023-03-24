Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $185.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.