Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 2.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

URI opened at $382.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

