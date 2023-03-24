Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $240.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

