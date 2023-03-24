Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,367. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

