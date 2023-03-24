Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance

VTWG opened at $157.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 1 year low of $140.37 and a 1 year high of $192.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 71.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

