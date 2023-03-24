Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.652 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $208.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

