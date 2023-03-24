Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,791,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 350,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,208. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.