Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 10th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

