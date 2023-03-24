Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 34.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,855,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,072,000 after buying an additional 167,947 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

