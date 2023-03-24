Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.32

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 612825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 465,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after buying an additional 280,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,818,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.