Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.75) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

VTYX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

