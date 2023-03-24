Verasity Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $65.26 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

