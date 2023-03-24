Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.14 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $47.14 million and $609,554.30 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,617.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00336918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00590610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00073920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00453979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,214,175 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

