VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

