Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $9.00 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $74,120.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,591.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00335414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00588971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00074113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00456316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,386,522 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.