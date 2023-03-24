Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $344.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.90.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $304.75 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.