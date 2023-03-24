Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.45

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.45 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,648 ($20.24), with a volume of 93608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,667 ($20.47).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($26.89) to GBX 2,310 ($28.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Victrex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,783.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,718.05. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Victrex
In other Victrex news, insider Janet E. Ashdown bought 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($23,923.92). Insiders have acquired 1,056 shares of company stock worth $1,978,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
