VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.0377 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $987,180.38 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00361890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.45 or 0.26303446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010272 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

