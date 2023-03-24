Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.
First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %
FHN opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
