Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. onsemi accounts for 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of onsemi worth $36,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $80.97 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

