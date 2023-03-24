Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 9,575 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 649,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

