Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.43) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €17.51 ($18.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 12 month high of €43.61 ($46.89). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

