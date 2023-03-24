Vow 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $456,311.73 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Vow has a market cap of $73.74 million and $456,311.73 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

