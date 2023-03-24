W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.92

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 115413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.