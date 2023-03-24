Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. 1,685,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

