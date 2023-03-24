Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 705,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 621,021 shares.The stock last traded at $33.47 and had previously closed at $33.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

