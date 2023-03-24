WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $64.74 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. WazirX has a total market cap of $64.74 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

