Wealth Management Resources Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

